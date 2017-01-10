Gov. Deal speaks at Eggs and Issues breakfast News Gov. Deal speaks at Eggs and Issues breakfast State lawmakers kicked off the second day of the 2017 session this morning with the annual Eggs and Issues breakfast.

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce hosts the event each year and it often focuses on the state of Georgia's economy.

Governor Nathan Deal’s remarks this year centered around the state's preparation for the economy of the future with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math education.

He also shared news that the U.A. Army has broken ground on a new Cyber Command headquarters at Fort Gordon in Augusta.

The governor also updated the chamber on the state's efforts to improve transportation infrastructure through a plan that was unveiled last year.

