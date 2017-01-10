$5K reward offered for Pike County dog killer

- A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the person who killed a beloved family pet on Christmas Eve.

Sassy, a 12-year-old Pit Bull mix, was shot in the stomach in the front yard of her home in Pike County. She then dragged herself back to the porch, where she laid down and died.

Police are investigating, but Sassy’s murder remains unsolved.

The Atlanta Humane Society and Norad & Associates are offering a reward in hopes of bringing about a lead in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 770-567-8431.

