Over a dozen gang members charged in Cobb County drug bust News Over a dozen gang members charged in Cobb County drug bust After years of investigating, Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds announced that 13 members or people associated with the "Good Product Team" (GPT) have pled guilty to racketeering and gang act violations.

Along with the gang members arrested, dozens of people who bought drugs from the gang were also sentenced to probation and treatment.

The case to catch these gang members started years ago with undercover operations and confidential informants.

Assistant District Attorney Jaret Usher says GPT originated in Cobb in 2009 as a subset of PIRU, a criminal street gang. Since then they have been trafficking heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

Those charged are, John Franklin Ho, Lamar Michael Odom, Brandon Rickey McFarland, Aurelius Giovanni Madison, Dequentin Roshawn Madison, Bernard Mathis, Brandon Daqwuan Truitt, Thomas Dewayne Works Jr, Billy Jo Works, Derrick Jarrod McDonald, Tommy Lee Gresham, and Antoine Maurice Atkinson.

