Alabama hostage situation ends peacefully; suspect in custody

Credit: Al.com

Posted:Jan 10 2017 10:58AM EST

Updated:Jan 10 2017 11:56AM EST

TUSCALOOSA, Al. - A suspect in a hostage situation at an Alabama credit union Tuesday is in custody, according to FOX affiliate WBRC.

According to Al.com, the situation began about 8:30 a.m. at the Alabama Credit Union at 220 Paul W Bryant Drive.

The scene was located near the University of Alabama. Campus officials sent an alert on Twitter saying police from the university and city received a report of a robbery and hostage situation at an Alabama Credit Union branch.

The bank is located across the street from the UA law school.

WBRC reported a man entered the credit union before it opened Tuesday and took hostages.

News photos and video show multiple officers around the scene and a roadblock on Bryant Drive, a main campus thoroughfare.
 
Officers closed the area, and video and photos show police in military-style vehicles and tactical gear were on the scene.

