Alabama hostage situation ends peacefully; suspect in custody

TUSCALOOSA, Al. - A suspect in a hostage situation at an Alabama credit union Tuesday is in custody, according to FOX affiliate WBRC.
#BREAKING: Suspect caught, no injuries in hostage situation in Tuscaloosa per law enforcement sources #WBRC— Josh Gauntt (@joshg_TV) January 10, 2017
UPDATE: CEO of AL Credit Union tells WBRC, his employees are safe...however he would not say how many people are inside #WBRC— Josh Gauntt (@joshg_TV) January 10, 2017
According to Al.com, the situation began about 8:30 a.m. at the Alabama Credit Union at 220 Paul W Bryant Drive.
The scene was located near the University of Alabama. Campus officials sent an alert on Twitter saying police from the university and city received a report of a robbery and hostage situation at an Alabama Credit Union branch.
Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. (1 of 2)— The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) January 10, 2017
MORE: Heavy law enforcement presence on Bryant Drive right now #WBRC pic.twitter.com/0pPgPhO6mE— Josh Gauntt (@joshg_TV) January 10, 2017
WBRC reported a man entered the credit union before it opened Tuesday and took hostages.