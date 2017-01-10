Alabama hostage situation ends peacefully; suspect in custody

- A suspect in a hostage situation at an Alabama credit union Tuesday is in custody, according to FOX affiliate WBRC.

#BREAKING: Suspect caught, no injuries in hostage situation in Tuscaloosa per law enforcement sources #WBRC — Josh Gauntt (@joshg_TV) January 10, 2017

UPDATE: CEO of AL Credit Union tells WBRC, his employees are safe...however he would not say how many people are inside #WBRC — Josh Gauntt (@joshg_TV) January 10, 2017

According to Al.com, the situation began about 8:30 a.m. at the Alabama Credit Union at 220 Paul W Bryant Drive.

The scene was located near the University of Alabama. Campus officials sent an alert on Twitter saying police from the university and city received a report of a robbery and hostage situation at an Alabama Credit Union branch.

The bank is located across the street from the UA law school.

Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. (1 of 2) — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) January 10, 2017

MORE: Heavy law enforcement presence on Bryant Drive right now #WBRC pic.twitter.com/0pPgPhO6mE — Josh Gauntt (@joshg_TV) January 10, 2017

WBRC reported a man entered the credit union before it opened Tuesday and took hostages.

News photos and video show multiple officers around the scene and a roadblock on Bryant Drive, a main campus thoroughfare.

Officers closed the area, and video and photos show police in military-style vehicles and tactical gear were on the scene.