Body discovered by cleaning crew in NE Atlanta

Body found in Atlanta
By: Aungelique Proctor

Posted:Jan 10 2017 10:33AM EST

Updated:Jan 10 2017 03:59PM EST

ATLANTA - A body was found by cleaning crews in northeast Atlanta Tuesday.

Police say the victim is a man who had an apparent gunshot wound. He was reportedly discovered on a balcony at the In-town Suites, which is located in the 1900 block of Piedmont Circle.

The victim was transported to Grady Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man's death marks Atlanta's fourth homicide of 2017.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Atlanta police at 911.


