Body discovered by cleaning crew in NE Atlanta

A body was found by cleaning crews in northeast Atlanta Tuesday.

- A body was found by cleaning crews in northeast Atlanta Tuesday.

#BREAKING Cleaning Crew discovered the body & tells Fox5 the shooting victim is a man, found on the balcony. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/zN08vSbiXe — Aungelique Proctor (@aungeliquefox5) January 10, 2017

Police say the victim is a man who had an apparent gunshot wound. He was reportedly discovered on a balcony at the In-town Suites, which is located in the 1900 block of Piedmont Circle.

#BREAKING Atlanta Police on scene of shooting at In-Town Suites pic.twitter.com/hhNls0nYXv — Aungelique Proctor (@aungeliquefox5) January 10, 2017

The victim was transported to Grady Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man's death marks Atlanta's fourth homicide of 2017.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Atlanta police at 911.