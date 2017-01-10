Police: Woman dies after found shot in parked vehicle

DeKalb County Police are investigating after finding a woman shot in a vehicle parked inside an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Investigators arrived at the Park at East Ponce complex located in the 1900 block of Tree Mountain Parkway just after midnight Tuesday. They found a woman in her mid-twenties who had been shot once in the head.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.

Police are trying to determine if the woman died as a result of foul play or possibly suicide. Detectives found a weapon at the scene, but wouldn't go into any details about other evidence they've collected.

Officers were alerted to the shooting by the woman's boyfriend. He and other witnesses are being interviewed to determine what led up to the gunfire and who pulled the trigger.