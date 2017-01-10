Hall County rallies around family who lost 'dream home' in fire

- A Hall County court employee is struggling to get by after their family’s “dream home” went up in flames over the weekend.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office posted about the fire on Monday on their Facebook page. It said a Deputy from our Court Services Division lost all their family’s belongings in the fire. From clothing to keepsakes to furniture to medicine to tools all were destroyed over the matter of hours as the fire consumed the structure.

The family had just moved into what the family described to be “their first and forever home.” No one was injured in the fire, but government officials are banning together to try to put the family back on their feet.

The sheriff’s office is soliciting for donations to help contribute to the family. Anyone who to help can contact Captain Chris Matthews in the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Court Services Division at 770-531-7095.

