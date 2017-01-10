'Campus carry' bill to be resurrected News 'Campus carry' bill to be resurrected Should college students be allowed to have guns on campus? It was one of the most controversial issues at the state capitol last year. Lawmakers approved a bill to make it legal for students 21 and over to carry on Georgia's public college campuses, but Governor Nathan Deal vetoed the measure.

- Should college students be allowed to have guns on campus? It was one of the most controversial issues at the state capitol last year. Lawmakers approved a bill to make it legal for students 21 and over to carry on Georgia’s public college campuses, but Governor Nathan Deal vetoed the measure.

On the first day of the 2017 Georgia Legislative Session, already one state lawmaker said he plans to file an almost identical campus carry bill and others are ready to fight it

“As bill dropped it will looks almost identical to the ones prior,” said State Sen. Elena Parent, (D) – Decatur.

Ready for round two, State Rep. Rick Jasperse, a Republican from Jasper, said he will try again this year to make it legal for Georgians to carry guns on college campuses.

Lawmakers passed a bill last year that would have allowed anyone 21-years and over with a carry permit to be armed while on the state's public college and technical school campuses before it was being vetoed.

“So why we would waste Georgian’s valuable time... is sort of hard to fathom,” said Rep. Rick Jasperse.

Senator Elena Parent was one of the most vocal critics of the legislation in 2016. The Decatur Democrat raised concerns about guns near on campus daycare centers, in professor’s offices and in classes with joint-enrollment students, issues lawmakers failed to address before the bill landed on deal’s desk.

State Rep. Jasperse said his bill doesn’t address those issues and will be almost identical to the one the house passed last year. But he said it’s just a starting point for what he knows will be vigorous discussion.

“We know it’s a reach for some people... And arresting the fears of some,” said Rep. Jasperse.

Rep. Jasperse said he plans to drop that bill sometime later this week.

NEXT ARTICLE: Ga. legislature opens session focused on schools, health