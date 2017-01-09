Atlanta resident discovers armed robbers in garage News Atlanta resident discovers armed robbers in garage Atlanta police are investigating after a resident was awaken from her sleep to find armed suspects inside her garage.

- Atlanta police are investigating after a resident was awaken from her sleep to find armed suspects inside her garage.

The incident happened at home in the 3700 block of Paces Ridge around 4 a.m. on January 5.

Police say a resident told them she was asleep when she heard her door chimes sound off. She then came downstairs, where she noticed her garage lights were on. As she probed further, she saw two black males wearing dark clothing enter the garage. She then tapped on the window from inside her home and the two suspects reportedly turned around. Surveillance video showed one of them fire a single shot in the air before fleeing the scene.

According to a police report, the crooks did not make it inside the house, but rummaged through all four vehicles parked in the garage and driveway. They reportedly shattered a car window and stole about $40.

A neighbor told FOX 5 that area residents are sharing the surveillance footage online to spread awareness about the incident.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

