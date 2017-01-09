Suspect accused of shooting Troup County deputy in custody

By: Nathalie Pozo

Posted:Jan 09 2017 02:23PM EST

Updated:Jan 10 2017 01:28AM EST

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Officials said they have taken into custody the gunman they believe shot a Troup County deputy Monday after a standoff which lasted several hours.

Matthew Edmonson, 28, was arrested after a six hour standoff.

“I just cannot comprehend this, because we have a lot of friends that are deputies, sheriff is a friend of ours, we are a nice family, I a retired teacher, I just don't comprehend this. I do not know where Matt's mind was that happened,” said mother Liz Edmonson.

Authorities said Deputy Michael Hockett responded to a residence on Jackson Street near Samples Road for a welfare check on an individual. Upon arrival, the deputy exited his vehicle and, as he approached the home, he heard a "banging sound." Investigators said he then noticed a white male firing a gun at him, authorities said. As the deputy fled, the suspect reportedly got into a truck and drove after him. The suspect then exited his vehicle and continued firing shots at the deputy. The deputy returned fire, striking the suspect who, officials say, got inside his truck and drove back to his house.

"I am very, very sorry and when Matt is at himself again he will be very, very regretful,” said Liz Edmonson.

The deputy was rushed to the West Georgia Medical Center with minor injuries, authorities said. Hockett was released from the hospital Monday evening and is home with his wife. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“Thankful for him and the sacrifice that all these young men and women make every day because in today’s society it is so bad out here, it is so dangerous that people don't want to do it anymore and this is the very reason why,” said Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff.

The Troup County Sheriff said Hockett, who is in his early 20s, worked in corrections before hitting the streets. He has been on patrol less than a year.


