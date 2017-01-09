Suspect accused of shooting Troup County deputy in custody News Suspect accused of shooting Troup County deputy in custody Officials said they have taken into custody the gunman they believe shot a Troup County deputy Monday after a standoff which lasted several hours.

Matthew Edmonson, 28, was arrested after a six hour standoff.

Trooper just ran to his vehicle & grabbed 2 guns then headed back to where man accused of shooting deputy is barricaded in home @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/6lPUYFmpPr — Nathalie Pozo (@NathalieFOX5) January 9, 2017

“I just cannot comprehend this, because we have a lot of friends that are deputies, sheriff is a friend of ours, we are a nice family, I a retired teacher, I just don't comprehend this. I do not know where Matt's mind was that happened,” said mother Liz Edmonson.

Authorities said Deputy Michael Hockett responded to a residence on Jackson Street near Samples Road for a welfare check on an individual. Upon arrival, the deputy exited his vehicle and, as he approached the home, he heard a "banging sound." Investigators said he then noticed a white male firing a gun at him, authorities said. As the deputy fled, the suspect reportedly got into a truck and drove after him. The suspect then exited his vehicle and continued firing shots at the deputy. The deputy returned fire, striking the suspect who, officials say, got inside his truck and drove back to his house.

"I am very, very sorry and when Matt is at himself again he will be very, very regretful,” said Liz Edmonson.

I was just told suspect who deputies say shot Troup Co Deputy is in custody @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/aB5sGUhIgT — Nathalie Pozo (@NathalieFOX5) January 9, 2017

The deputy was rushed to the West Georgia Medical Center with minor injuries, authorities said. Hockett was released from the hospital Monday evening and is home with his wife. He is expected to make a full recovery.

This is Troup Co Deputy Michael Hockett who was shot earlier today. Less than 1yr on patrol. Expected to be ok. Live report 5p @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/AscdXZthu9 — Nathalie Pozo (@NathalieFOX5) January 9, 2017

Just got update from deputies-Deputy Michael Hockett w/ Troup Co was shot in elbow/waist area-Suspect barricaded inside home @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/z6Uvs0IyMX — Nathalie Pozo (@NathalieFOX5) January 9, 2017

“Thankful for him and the sacrifice that all these young men and women make every day because in today’s society it is so bad out here, it is so dangerous that people don't want to do it anymore and this is the very reason why,” said Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff.

#BREAKING: SKYFOX 5 is over the scene in Troup County where a deputy was hit by gunfire after a suspect fired shots at him. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/3i3Egg0NhA — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) January 9, 2017

The Troup County Sheriff said Hockett, who is in his early 20s, worked in corrections before hitting the streets. He has been on patrol less than a year.