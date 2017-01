- A lot of kids woke up Saturday morning and felt disappointed when they didn't see much snow outside.

Some parents in Alpharetta worked hard to make sure that didn't happen in their neighborhood. They hired a snowmaker to come out and churn out some fresh powder.

They made so much "snow" that the kids got to go sledding.

This is the second year the neighborhood has organized a man-made snow party.

PHOTOS: Parts of north GA wake up to snow