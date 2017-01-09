Warmer temperatures on the way

Monday forecast
By: Joanne Feldman

Posted:Jan 09 2017 07:45AM EST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 07:50AM EST

ATLANTA - After a mix of wintry precipitation and frigid temperatures over the weekend, temperatures will be warming up this week. 

Despite trending warmer Monday, it will still be much colder than normal with temperatures in the 20s Monday morning and the threat of black ice. Areas that saw snow/sleet/ice accumulations Friday night and have been sheltered from sunshine over the weekend, will be icy this morning. 

Temperatures in many areas may not get above freezing today until 10 a.m. or later.  The afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine and highs near 40.

Temperatures will run considerably milder Tuesday with highs reaching the low 50s. But the warm up becomes even more impressive for the second half of the week.  By Wednesday, highs will soar into the mid 60s, followed by highs near 70 Friday and Saturday.


