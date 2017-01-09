Fire crews battle massive blaze in DeKalb County

Photo courtesy of DeKalb Fire Rescue 
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo courtesy of DeKalb Fire Rescue 

Photo courtesy of DeKalb Fire Rescue 

Posted:Jan 09 2017 07:04AM EST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 01:20PM EST

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Fire crews battled a massive blaze at an abandoned building in DeKalb County early Monday morning.

Flames engulfed the old medical office on Redan Road at South Hairston Road in Stone Mountain just before 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters said no one was injured in the blaze. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

APP USERS: Watch video here


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories