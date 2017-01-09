Fire crews battle massive blaze in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Fire crews battled a massive blaze at an abandoned building in DeKalb County early Monday morning.
Flames engulfed the old medical office on Redan Road at South Hairston Road in Stone Mountain just before 6:30 a.m.
Here's a look at the fire in Dekalb County from Skyfox 5. We'll have more from the scene of the fire shortly. @GoodDayAtlanta #SkyFoxTraffic pic.twitter.com/mUDxtvoqhc— FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) January 9, 2017
Firefighters said no one was injured in the blaze.
Traffic rerouted at Redan and S.Hairston Rd as firefighters tackle business fire. @FOX5Atlanta @DCFRpubaffairs @DeKalbFireWire pic.twitter.com/A4eRSDLEJj— Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) January 9, 2017
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
