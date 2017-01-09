Fire crews battle massive blaze in DeKalb County

- Fire crews battled a massive blaze at an abandoned building in DeKalb County early Monday morning.

Flames engulfed the old medical office on Redan Road at South Hairston Road in Stone Mountain just before 6:30 a.m.

Here's a look at the fire in Dekalb County from Skyfox 5. We'll have more from the scene of the fire shortly. @GoodDayAtlanta #SkyFoxTraffic pic.twitter.com/mUDxtvoqhc — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) January 9, 2017

Firefighters said no one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

