Deputy involved shooting in Forsyth County

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office told FOX 5 they responded to a suicidal person call after 11 p.m Sunday night at Shady Grove RV Park on Shady Grove Road.

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING: Police say deputy felt threatened, fired shot at armed man. No word on his condition. No officers injured. #fox5 pic.twitter.com/LnxdHJcNMN — Natalie Fultz FOX 5 (@NatalieFFOX5) January 9, 2017

Investigators said after they arrived, deputies were confronted by a man armed with a knife, and the male threatened the deputy in close quarters. At that point, according to detectives, the deputy fired his weapon and struck the male.

All deputies are okay.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition.

A spokesman for the department told us the deputy who fired the weapon, and the other deputies on-scene at this incident, were placed on routine administrative leave while this is under investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called-in to investigate this incident.