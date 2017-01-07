Montel Williams slams Chicago Facebook Live attack suspects on social media

(FoxNews.com) - In a social media post, TV personality Montel Williams slammed the suspects accused of beating a mentally disabled man and streaming in live on Facebook.

Williams took to Facebook on Thursday to express his opinions on the brutal attack.

“Life in prison. No parole. I'm not interested in whether these kids had a tough life, whether their parents loved them enough, I don't care,” Williams said.

The TV personality called the argument of whether it was indeed a hate crime a “distraction.”

“This is the cold blooded torture of an innocent human being. That's bigger than a hate crime, it's bigger than racism,” Williams added.

Williams offered his prayers to the victim, adding, “If you can do this to another human being once, you can't be trusted to not do it again.”

The four suspects accused in the Chicago Facebook Live attack were denied bail on Friday. The Chicago judge they appeared before in court said they are accused of such "terrible actions."

