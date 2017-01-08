FOX 5 Live: Laura Govan shares style tips, tricks

ATLANTA - If you're wanting a new look for the new year, reality TV personality Laura Govan says the answer may be in your closet already.
“I love to utilize,” she said. “I love to re-use…pieces over and over again. Earring, I use them as pendants. Chokers…I’ll wrap it around my wrist and I can use it as a wristband later.”
The mother four shared her go-to style tips and tricks with FOX 5 Live, a video series, in which, notable people share life lessons they've learned.
Govan, who lives in Los Angeles, admits she's always pressed for time. She says she launched an online shop, www.ShopInRealLife.com, because she wanted to provide affordable, versatile options for women on-the-go.
“There are so many things in my kitchen that I could use to make something look fabulous,” she said. “I honestly thought of [using the earring as] a pendant because I had a jacket and I had nothing to wear. I saw his thing was shining from a distance…and when I stuck it on, it looked phenomenal.”
Govan says she loves to get creative with jewelry, repurposing pieces and using them in unconventional ways.
Any old belt in her closet, she wears it as a wristband as well. Or, take “a drawstring necklace…choke it in the back with pearls and let the drawstring hang down your back” for added drama.
Bracelets? Those make for some pretty stylish ankle wear, she said.
Govan also hosts a workshop that teaches women how to apply creative techniques to their wardrobes and spice things up.
“I have to think because I don’t want to spend the money,” she said. When you just think about, “fashion is so much easier than what people make it.”
Govan, who says she loves to mix high and low-end clothing, said she is hard at work on her own fashion line, expected to launch in 2017.
“I’m all about looking great on a dime,” she said.
For more style inspiration and accessories, visit www.ShopInRealLife.com.