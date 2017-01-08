FOX 5 Live: Laura Govan shares style tips, tricks News FOX 5 Live: Laura Govan shares fashion tips, tricks If you're wanting a new look for the new year, reality TV personality Laura Govan says the answer may be in your closet already.

“I love to utilize,” she said. “I love to re-use…pieces over and over again. Earring, I use them as pendants. Chokers…I’ll wrap it around my wrist and I can use it as a wristband later.”

The mother four shared her go-to style tips and tricks with FOX 5 Live, a video series, in which, notable people share life lessons they've learned.