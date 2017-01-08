Several school districts closed Monday due to icy conditions

- Several school districts across north Georgia have decided to remain closed on Monday due to the icy road conditions.

Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Dawson, Paulding, Pickens, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Towns and Union counties as well as the city of Marietta have all confirmed their school districts will not open to students for class on Monday. The districts said they have consulted with the Georgia Department of Transportation and local law enforcement in making the decision to remain closed. Many roads are still too icy for travel.

Dalton city schools will open two hours late.

Due to icy road conditions, MCS will be closed tomorrow.#mcsweatherupdates pic.twitter.com/4mzCp96sBs — MariettaCitySchools (@MariettaCitySch) January 8, 2017

Bartow County Schools are closed Monday, Jan. 9. When possible, 12-month employees are to report. pic.twitter.com/i8NN8upSD4 — Bartow Schools (@bartowschools) January 8, 2017

Due to icy conditions around the county, the Paulding County School District will be closed for students and staff Monday, January 9, 2017. — Paulding County BOE (@pauldingboe) January 8, 2017

Cherokee County School District schools and offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. #SafeCherokee — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 8, 2017

No word on if the school districts will need to make up the days at a later date.

App users: Click here for the closings list

-----

Keep up with the latest watches and warnings by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

DOWNLOAD the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app to keep up with this extreme weather