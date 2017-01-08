Several school districts closed Monday due to icy conditions

Posted:Jan 08 2017 03:44PM EST

Updated:Jan 08 2017 05:27PM EST

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Several school districts across north Georgia have decided to remain closed on Monday due to the icy road conditions.

Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Dawson, Paulding, Pickens, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Towns and Union counties as well as the city of Marietta have all confirmed their school districts will not open to students for class on Monday. The districts said they have consulted with the Georgia Department of Transportation and local law enforcement in making the decision to remain closed. Many roads are still too icy for travel.

Dalton city schools will open two hours late.

 

 

 

 

 

 

No word on if the school districts will need to make up the days at a later date.

App users: Click here for the closings list

-----

Keep up with the latest watches and warnings by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

 

 

DOWNLOAD the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app to keep up with this extreme weather


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories