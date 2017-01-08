Thieves break into Gwinnett County firefighters' cars

- Thieves broke into several vehicles belonging to Gwinnett County firefighters overnight.

Authorities say the vehicles were parked at five different fire stations in the area.

According to police, a suspicious person was chased on foot, but not apprehended.

The stations targeted were:

Station 5: Old Norcross Road near Breckinridge Blvd.

Station 15: Downtown Lawrenceville

Station 23: Steve Reynolds Blvd next to Meadow Creek High School

Station 31: Georgia Gwinnett College

Former #10: Russel Road at GA 20

The investigation is ongoing.

