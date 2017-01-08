Thieves break into Gwinnett County firefighters' cars

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Thieves broke into several vehicles belonging to Gwinnett County firefighters overnight.
Authorities say the vehicles were parked at five different fire stations in the area.
According to police, a suspicious person was chased on foot, but not apprehended.
The stations targeted were:
- Station 5: Old Norcross Road near Breckinridge Blvd.
- Station 15: Downtown Lawrenceville
- Station 23: Steve Reynolds Blvd next to Meadow Creek High School
- Station 31: Georgia Gwinnett College
- Former #10: Russel Road at GA 20
The investigation is ongoing.
