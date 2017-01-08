Three killed in fiery SW Atlanta wreck News Three killed in fiery SW Atlanta wreck A deadly crash in Southwest Atlanta claims the lives of three people after the vehicle they were traveling in burst into flames.

Atlanta Police said the call came in just after 12:30 Sunday morning. Investigators said the car was traveling on Campbellton Road near Niskey Lake Road when it hit an electric pole, a tree, then burst into flames.

“The vehicle was observed by some officers prior to the collision going westbound on Campbellton Road at a high rate of speed,” said Major Sharonne Steed with Atlanta Police. “A few minutes later the call came up, the car had collided, burst into flames.”

Atlanta Police spent hours investigating. Once the scene was clear, Georgia Power crews began working to restore power to the about 10 homes who were without as a result of the crash.

Authorities said weather may or may not have been a factor, but did confirm that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to FOX 5 that three people were in the car, their names and ages are not being released at this time.

