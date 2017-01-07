Four fire stations open as warming centers

Posted:Jan 07 2017 07:43PM EST

Updated:Jan 07 2017 07:43PM EST

DEKALB COUNTY - DeKalb County announces the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency has several warming centers available for citizens to use Sunday as the county is under a wind chill advisory until noon.

 

The following locations are available: 

·        Fire Station 3, 24 N. Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates, Ga. 30002 

 

·         Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, Ga. 30294

·         Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, Ga. 30316

 

·         Fire Station 25, 7136 Rockbridge, Stone Mountain, Ga. 30087

 

Additionally, the administrative area of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, located 4415 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30032, and open 24 hours a day, is available as a warming center.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories