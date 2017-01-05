Boy rescued after hanging by backpack from ski lift News Boy rescued after hanging by backpack from ski lift A snagged backpack left a small child dangling from a ski lift this week.

- A snagged backpack left a small child dangling from a ski lift this week.

Clint Ashmead captured the child’s rescue on video. The boy hung from the lift in Sundance, Utah for just under 10 minutes, after his backpack was caught.

Workers can be seen rushing up the hill to grab a ladder, then bringing it back down to save the child from the predicament.

Meanwhile, the boy kicks off his skis and throws his poles down, as rescuers propped up the ladder.

He was rescued within about seven minutes and was ok.

It was the second time in the last three weeks that a child has become stuck on a lift by a backpack at Sundance.