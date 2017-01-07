Parts of north Georgia waking up to snow

Twitter user @bigpaw01 shared this image out of Blairsville with Joanne Feldman

- Snow fell on many parts of north Georgia Friday evening into Saturday morning, with some areas seeing several inches of snow.

We've received some beautiful photos from our FOX 5 viewers who have been waking up to snow on the ground.

Winter weather coverage: Depend on the FOX 5 Storm Team

As skies clear Saturday, FOX 5 Storm Team's Joanne Feldman says the sunshine will begin a little bit of melting, but temperatures will likely remain below freezing for many, even into the afternoon. Areas shaded from the sun will remain very slick.

The frigid air will remain in place for the rest of the weekend. Single digit or near-zero wind chills will also be expected Sunday morning.