Parts of north Georgia waking up to snow

Cartersville/Dewayne Mullinax 
 
Cartersville/Dewayne Mullinax 

Lakemont, GA/LJ Craig
 
Lakemont, GA/LJ Craig

Sautee, GA/Lyndsey Ryan Roberts
 
Sautee, GA/Lyndsey Ryan Roberts

Amicalola Falls State Park/Carolyn Gibbs
 
Amicalola Falls State Park/Carolyn Gibbs

Rome/Corinne See
 
Rome/Corinne See

Tony Setlak/North GA Mountains 
 
Tony Setlak/North GA Mountains 

Blue Ridge/Tony Davenport 
 
Blue Ridge/Tony Davenport 

Ellijay/Chad Bryant 
 
Ellijay/Chad Bryant 

Dawsonville/Angela Glowcheski
 
Dawsonville/Angela Glowcheski

Photo: Regina Kennedy 
 
Photo: Regina Kennedy 

Helen, GA/Jennifer Ryan 
 
Helen, GA/Jennifer Ryan 

Dawson County/Laura Cox
 
Dawson County/Laura Cox

Waleska/Becky Moran-Sisemore
 
Waleska/Becky Moran-Sisemore

Acworth/Charlene Minor
 
Acworth/Charlene Minor

Kingston, GA/Kyle-Bre Barfield
 
Kingston, GA/Kyle-Bre Barfield

Blairsville/Charles Cleveland 
 
Blairsville/Charles Cleveland 

Blairsville/Charles Cleveland 
 
Blairsville/Charles Cleveland 

Lula, GA/Carol Durden 
 
Lula, GA/Carol Durden 

Germany Mountain in Clayton/Lewis Lane 
 
Germany Mountain in Clayton/Lewis Lane 

Ball Ground/Terry Brown 
 
Ball Ground/Terry Brown 

Acworth/Laura Markwalter 
 
Acworth/Laura Markwalter 

Cumming/Robin Bird
 
Cumming/Robin Bird

Rockmart, Polk County/Rita Henry
 
Rockmart, Polk County/Rita Henry

5.25" in Suches, GA/Aleisha Gilreath 
 
5.25" in Suches, GA/Aleisha Gilreath 

Holly Springs/Ronnie Holcomb
 
Holly Springs/Ronnie Holcomb

Twitter user @bigpaw01 shared this image out of Blairsville with Joanne Feldman 
 
Twitter user @bigpaw01 shared this image out of Blairsville with Joanne Feldman 

Helen, GA/Jen Mills Martin 
 
Helen, GA/Jen Mills Martin 

Posted:Jan 07 2017 06:02AM EST

Updated:Jan 07 2017 08:27AM EST

ATLANTA - Snow fell on many parts of north Georgia Friday evening into Saturday morning, with some areas seeing several inches of snow. 

We've received some beautiful photos from our FOX 5 viewers who have been waking up to snow on the ground. 

Winter weather coverage: Depend on the FOX 5 Storm Team

As skies clear Saturday, FOX 5 Storm Team's Joanne Feldman says the sunshine will begin a little bit of melting, but temperatures will likely remain below freezing for many, even into the afternoon. Areas shaded from the sun will remain very slick. 

The frigid air will remain in place for the rest of the weekend. Single digit or near-zero wind chills will also be expected Sunday morning.


