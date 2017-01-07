Residents displaced after Atlanta apartment fire News Two-alarm fire at Atlanta apartment complex Residents are displaced after a two alarm fire at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta early Saturday morning, which prompted a shut down of Piedmont Avenue.

4am two alarm apartment fire at Piedmont and 9th in midtown Atlanta. No injuries, one cat was rescued from the building. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/7C0gZFCRRb — Eli Jordan (@FOX5ELI) January 7, 2017

A FOX 5 crew at the scene reported heavy flames and smoke coming from the building near Piedmont Avenue and 8th Street.

Atlanta fire Sgt. Cortez Stafford told FOX 5 crews responded to the scene around 4 a.m. and all of the residents were able to escape the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

