Residents displaced after Atlanta apartment fire

Atlanta apartment fire
By: Beth Galvin

Posted:Jan 07 2017 05:35AM EST

Updated:Jan 07 2017 06:51AM EST

ATLANTA - Residents are displaced after a two alarm fire at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta early Saturday morning, which prompted a shut down of Piedmont Avenue.

A FOX 5 crew at the scene reported heavy flames and smoke coming from the building near Piedmont Avenue and 8th Street.

Atlanta fire Sgt. Cortez Stafford told FOX 5 crews responded to the scene around 4 a.m. and all of the residents were able to escape the blaze. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

