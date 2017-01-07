Friends: Victim of airport shooting from Marietta

- A Cobb County woman was among the five people killed Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida after a gunman opened fired in the baggage claim area Friday, according to members of her parish.

Friends and a family quickly took to social media to remember Olga Woltering, who was reportedly heading to Florida to catch a cruise Saturday with her husband Ralph.

Wolterington was described as a "wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend."

Wolterington was a member at Transfiguration Catholic Church since 1978 and in lay leadership in the Archdiocese of Atlanta. According to Fr. Fernando Molina-Restrepo,

"Olga was one of the most joyful, loving, caring and committed people I have ever met." Ralph, her husband was reportedly uninjured in the attack. Ralph was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

SPX Conyers posted on their Facebook page the following message:

"Many of you know and have worked on Team with Ralph & Olga Woltering. I just received a call from Sr. Margaret saying that Olga was one of the 5 people who was shot and died in the Ft. Lauderdale Airport today. Ralph & Olga flew there to begin going on a cruise with their children. Please add Ralph and their family to your prayers. I will send more information when it’s available.

Peace,

Glenn [Zipfel]"

RELATED: Leaders, celebrities respond to Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting