Firefighters rescue 3-year-old trapped by fallen tree News Firefighters rescue 3-year-old trapped by fallen tree A little boy was rescued from a house in the Virginia Highland neighborhood early Saturday morning after the icy weather caused a tree to come toppling down.

- A little boy was rescued from a house in the Virginia Highland neighborhood early Saturday morning after the icy weather caused a tree to come toppling down.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said a family was inside their Saint Charles Avenue home when the tree fell on the roof and busted through the 3-year-old's bedroom.

Wow!! Tree falls on 3 year old's bedroom. St Charles Ave NE, Virginia Highland neighborhood @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/nnFiMFSlSK — Jaclyn Schultz FOX 5 (@jaclynFOX5ATL) January 7, 2017

Thankfully, the child wasn't injured, but he was trapped inside his room. Firefighters rescued him shortly before 1 a.m.

3 yr old rescued from home on Saint Charles Ave. Trapped by fallen tree that fell into bedroom. No injuries to child. @ATLFireRescue — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) January 7, 2017

FOX 5's Jaclyn Schultz said lots of ice was visible on the fallen tree's branches, which weighed it down and caused it to fall.

Neighbors said the family is staying with friends due to the extensive damage.

Winter weather coverage: Depend on the FOX 5 Storm Team