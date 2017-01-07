Firefighters rescue 3-year-old trapped by fallen tree

ATLANTA - A little boy was rescued from a house in the Virginia Highland neighborhood early Saturday morning after the icy weather caused a tree to come toppling down. 

Atlanta Fire Rescue said a family was inside their Saint Charles Avenue home when the tree fell on the roof and busted through the 3-year-old's bedroom. 

Thankfully, the child wasn't injured, but he was trapped inside his room. Firefighters rescued him shortly before 1 a.m. 

FOX 5's Jaclyn Schultz said lots of ice was visible on the fallen tree's branches, which weighed it down and caused it to fall. 

Neighbors said the family is staying with friends due to the extensive damage. 

