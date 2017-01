Chef Carmen works to feed Atlanta's homeless News Chef Carmen works to feed Atlanta's homeless Before the winter weather hit, one Atlanta chef made sure the city's homeless were well fed.

She goes by Chef Carmen and she braved the cold Friday, feeding those less fortunate and before any snow or sleet.

Chef Carmen said she's been feeding homeless people in Atlanta since Thanksgiving and since that time she said over a thousand people have received a meal from her.

According to Chef Carmen, she's been working on feeding the city's homeless population for three years.