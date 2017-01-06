Leaders, celebrities respond to Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting

Donald Trump

Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Mike Pence

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and our first responders in Fort Lauderdale, FL. https://t.co/0DutQItGvN — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) January 6, 2017

Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL)

In response to the shooting at the @FLLFlyer we will use every available resource to keep citizens safe. https://t.co/6VwBAFW1vT — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) January 6, 2017

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL)

Praying for the victims and everyone at the #FortLauderdale airport. #FLL — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2017

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL)

Deutch, who represents a portion of Fort Lauderdale, is attacking Florida Governor Rick Scott's decision to reach out to Donald Trump instead of President Obama, who is still in office as President.

.@FLGovScott reached out to the President-elect & Vice-president elect but not the current President? That's inexcusable but not surprising. — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) January 6, 2017

Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ)

Prayers are with the people of Florida and all the victim's of today's attack and their families. — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 6, 2017

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords (D-AZ)

Saddened by today's shooting in Ft. Lauderdale. @ShuttleCDRKelly & I are thinking & praying for those impacted by this terrible tragedy. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) January 6, 2017

Today’s tragic shooting at FLL airport is another painful reminder of our nation’s gun violence crisis. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) January 6, 2017

.@ShuttleCDRKelly & I mourn for those taken today, and pray for those who were injured. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) January 6, 2017

We cannot let this horror become normal. Our country is better than this. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) January 6, 2017

Ellen DeGeneres

If you were at the Fort Lauderdale airport or have family affected by this horrific shooting, you’re in our thoughts. Sending love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 6, 2017

