Hall County braces for wintry weather

Hall County officials are gearing up for significant wintry weather Friday.



Authorities with the county's emergency management, roads and fire departments gathered for a news conference to explain the preparations that are underway. They said they've been preparing for months to handle a significant weather event and have brought in additional equipment including snow plow trucks, motor graders and four additional ambulances with four-wheel drive (purchased in December) to get the job done.



The crews will activate their Emergency Operations Center beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. They say if you have an emergency, dial 911. However, if you have questions about road conditions, call 770-718-3300.

