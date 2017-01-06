Hall County braces for wintry weather

Posted:Jan 06 2017 11:37AM EST

Updated:Jan 06 2017 11:37AM EST

Hall County officials are gearing up for significant wintry weather Friday.

Authorities with the county's emergency management, roads and fire departments gathered for a news conference to explain the preparations that are underway. They said they've been preparing for months to handle a significant weather event and have brought in additional equipment including snow plow trucks, motor graders and four additional ambulances with four-wheel drive (purchased in December) to get the job done.

The crews will activate their Emergency Operations Center beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. They say if you have an emergency, dial 911. However, if you have questions about road conditions, call 770-718-3300.
 


