GDOT's 'mission control' prepping for the snow

All eyes will be on the roads as the next winter storm approaches, and that's especially true at the place the Georgia Department of Transportation calls "mission control."

GDOT's Traffic Management Center in Atlanta is the place where transportation officials watch the roads and make decisions as weather conditions change.

Since 2014, new technology has been installed to better prepare for winter weather, including road condition sensors which display current temperature and precipitation readings.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning getting an exclusive look inside.

