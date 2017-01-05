Senate announces 2017 legislative priorities News Senate announces 2017 legislative priorities We are just days from the start of the 2017 legislative session and Thursday leaders from both the House and the Senate laid out their top priorities for legislation this year.

A lot has changed since lawmakers adjourned last session, including the attitude surrounding religious liberty, which was arguably one of the biggest issues discussed at the Capitol last year.

Last spring, people across the state were surprised when Governor Nathan Deal vetoed religious liberty legislation once it reached his desk. Deal said he didn't think the state needed to discriminate against anyone to protect the rights of others.

Many believed the legislation would have discriminated against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Thursday, leaders at the Capitol said things have changed and they don't think any religious liberty bills are necessary.

However, House Speaker David Ralston said he would support a pastor protection act if a lawmaker filed it.

