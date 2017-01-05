Police: Uber driver shot dropping off passengers News Police: Uber driver shot dropping off passengers Atlanta police are looking for two armed robbers accused of robbing a father and his daughter inside their home before shooting an Uber driver early Thursday morning.

Police said the incident happened on Bouldercrest Drive in southeast Atlanta, shortly before 5:30 a.m.

According to investigators, a woman in her 20s took an Uber to a MARTA Station to pick up her father. Once they arrived back home and took the luggage inside of their home, police said they were attacked by two armed men.

Driver Martin told police he saw a robber follow the two into their home.

VIDEO REPORT: Uber driver shot

“He observed an unknown suspect walk in behind the occupants of the house. He thought what he heard was a robbery taking place,” said Sgt. Warren Pickard, Atlanta Police Department.

NOW: Active scene as @Atlanta_Police investigate on Bouldercrest Dr where they say 2 men shot Uber driver, robbed passengers @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/WW1jBIviAB — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 5, 2017

Police said the men ambushed them into their home and got away with the daughter’s wallet and cell phone. The robbers then left the home and opened fire on the male Uber driver, hitting him in his side, according to police.

Atlanta police said driver Martin did not know a second robber was outside, that man turned his gun on Martin and fired.

The Uber driver was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he's listed in stable condition. Police say he is expected to survive. Fortunately, the female passenger and her 69-year-old father were not injured.

Officers were able to locate the stolen cell phone about four blocks from the scene of the shooting. They are still looking for the suspects, who may have gotten into a vehicle.

“These guys are considered dangerous, anybody who might have been in the area who witnessed anything. That information will be great to us,” Sgt. Pickard said.

They are asking anyone who has information about robbery to give police a call.

