Surveillance video from officer involved shooting in April released

- On Tuesday, Chandler police released surveillance video of an officer-involved shooting that took place in April, 2016.

According to a statement released by the Chandler Police Department, the shooting took place on April 23, 2016, at a big-box retail store on the 1000 block of Arizona Avenue.

According to police, they received a non-emergency trespass call from the store at 6:21 a.m..

Two officers, according to police, responded to the call. The suspect, identified by police at Mitchell Oakley, shot both officers multiple times, and one of the officers returned fire, killing Oakley.

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised