Authorities searching for missing NC teens

- Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate two missing North Carolina teens whom may be in Georgia.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, River Boyd, 16, and Macayla Wallace, 14, disappeared on Tuesday in Southport, NC. The pair is reportedly traveling in a 2007 Silver Honda Civic with North Carolina license plate BBY4237.

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance photo of the pair shortly before they went missing.

Boyd is described as a white male, 6’1” tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a dark hoodie, dark socks, white shoes and a black backpack.

Wallace is described as white female, 5’5” tall, weighing 140 pounds with blue eyes and blonde shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing magenta-colored tights, a lime green top, grey shoes and a grey backpack.

Anyone with information about River and Macayla's whereabouts is asked to contact Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-7490 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

