Dog rescued after falling into deep well

- Fire Services in Hall Country rescued a dog who fell into a well approximately 30 to 40 feet deep on Tuesday.

The dogs owners say she had been missing for three weeks. They were ecstatic to have her back home.

Hall County Fire Services used a rope system to rescue the dog from the well.

After making sure she was safe and reunited with her owner, Hall County Code Enforcement checked out the well to make sure there was no more danger.

