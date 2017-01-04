Berry College bald eagle lays first egg of the season

- In a 100-foot-tall pine tree near the athletic and recreation center on Berry College's 27,000-acre campus in Northwest Georgia, Mama Berry laid her first egg of the season on January 3.

“The first egg was laid about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. We expect her to lay at least another egg in the next 24-48 hours. Incubation is about 30 days. We are so excited,” said Chris Reinolds Kozelle, Director of News and Editorial Services Berry College Office of Public Relations and Marketing.

The bald eagle’s first appeared on the main campus in the spring of 2012.

“They have been mating right on schedule this year,” said Kozelle. “The campus is buzzing with excitement.”

Berry College Education professors created lesson plans ranging from Pre-K to 5th Grade, due to the high demand of school children and teachers watching the eagles! Berry College installed new cameras this year which have better quality and sound. According to Kozelle, the best time to watch the eagles on the nest is early morning.

For more information on the eagles:

FACTS:

The male eagle is smaller and has a sleek white head

The female eagle is larger with a head of ruffled white feathers

The eagles enjoy eating fish, coot (waterfowl) and squirrel

