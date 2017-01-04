Armed suspect hides in bathroom until closing, robs Conyers store

- An armed robbery suspect hid in the women's bathroom of a store in Conyers before ambushing an employee at closing time, according to authorities.

Conyers police say the black male entered Fred's on Sigman Road around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday. Armed with a semi-automatic handgun, he reportedly used duct tape to restrain the victim.

Police are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

The suspect is described as a black male who armed with a black handgun. He was last seen wearing a hooded shirt and a blue bandana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Conyers Police Department at 404.577.TIPS (8477).

