Database search helps solve $56K metals theft in Auburn

- Barrow County authorities are crediting the use of a metals theft deterrent database with helping them to solve a $56,000 theft in Auburn.

According to a press release, an investigation into the theft of expensive high capacity generator batteries led officials to search 50-year-old Richard Rowland's name in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Secondary Metals Recyclers (SMR) Database.

The search showed that Rowland sold numerous stolen items to a local salvage yard. The database also provided authorities with his picture, a copy of his ID card and images of the stolen items sold.

As a result, Rowland was arrested and charged with theft related offenses.

NEXT ARTICLE: Chamblee police search for two men connected to deadly QT shooting