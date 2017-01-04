Man charged with arson in Cobb County townhome fire News Man charged with arson in Cobb County townhome fire Cobb County Fire investigators have arrested a man for arson after a townhome fire early Wednesday morning.

"The flames were kind of rocketing 30-40 feet in the air," said neighbor Davin McCoy.

Fire investigators now here, focusing on garage of Cobb town home #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/FQVpBDjKNq — Kaitlyn Pratt Fox 5 (@Fox5Kaitlyn) January 4, 2017

Investigators identified the suspect as Matthew Olson.

Fire officials said they first responded to a call regarding a person threatening to commit suicide at a home on Audobon Drive. First responders said as they arrived, they saw a large glow in the sky and upgraded the call to a fire response.

Cobb County Fire Lieutenant Dan Dupree said, " First unit on scene saw heavy fire blowing out the garage doors and extended into the second floor."

VIDEO town home gutted by flames. Cobb Fire crews searching for person believed to possibly be inside pic.twitter.com/yqvHEE5kav — Kaitlyn Pratt Fox 5 (@Fox5Kaitlyn) January 4, 2017

The flames started in the garage of a middle unit at the complex and quickly spread. Investigators said all of the residents were able to get out safely with no injuries reported.

BREAKING fire in Cobb Co demolishes a townhome, damages 2 more. One person unaccounted for pic.twitter.com/WVqqSElgZk — Kaitlyn Pratt Fox 5 (@Fox5Kaitlyn) January 4, 2017

Olson was arrested late Wednesday morning.

