Man charged with arson in Cobb County townhome fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County Fire investigators have arrested a man for arson after a townhome fire early Wednesday morning.
"The flames were kind of rocketing 30-40 feet in the air," said neighbor Davin McCoy.
Fire investigators now here, focusing on garage of Cobb town home #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/FQVpBDjKNq— Kaitlyn Pratt Fox 5 (@Fox5Kaitlyn) January 4, 2017
Investigators identified the suspect as Matthew Olson.
Fire officials said they first responded to a call regarding a person threatening to commit suicide at a home on Audobon Drive. First responders said as they arrived, they saw a large glow in the sky and upgraded the call to a fire response.
VIDEO town home gutted by flames. Cobb Fire crews searching for person believed to possibly be inside pic.twitter.com/yqvHEE5kav— Kaitlyn Pratt Fox 5 (@Fox5Kaitlyn) January 4, 2017
The flames started in the garage of a middle unit at the complex and quickly spread. Investigators said all of the residents were able to get out safely with no injuries reported.
BREAKING fire in Cobb Co demolishes a townhome, damages 2 more. One person unaccounted for pic.twitter.com/WVqqSElgZk— Kaitlyn Pratt Fox 5 (@Fox5Kaitlyn) January 4, 2017
Olson was arrested late Wednesday morning.
