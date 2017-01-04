Man charged with arson in Cobb County townhome fire

By: Deidra Dukes, Kaitlyn Pratt

Posted:Jan 04 2017 09:17AM EST

Updated:Jan 04 2017 07:59PM EST

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County Fire investigators have arrested a man for arson after a townhome fire early Wednesday morning.

"The flames were kind of rocketing 30-40 feet in the air," said neighbor Davin McCoy.

Investigators identified the suspect as Matthew Olson.

Fire officials said they first responded to a call regarding a person threatening to commit suicide at a home on Audobon Drive. First responders said as they arrived, they saw a large glow in the sky and upgraded the call to a fire response. 

Cobb County Fire Lieutenant Dan Dupree said, " First unit on scene saw heavy fire blowing out the  garage doors and extended into the second floor."

The flames started in the garage of a middle unit at the complex and quickly spread. Investigators said all of the residents were able to get out safely with no injuries reported.

Olson was arrested late Wednesday morning. 

