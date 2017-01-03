Employees: thieves steal donation jar from hardware store News Employees: thieves steal donation jar from hardware store Employees at an Atlanta hardware store said Tuesday that a group of thieves stole not only from them, but from sick children as well.

Atlanta police have opened an investigation after four men were spotted on surveillance cameras breaking into Bates Ace Hardware on Howell Mill Road just before 4 a.m.

“They used a crowbar to pry the door open and come in,” explained store manager Lewis Payne. “The most heartbreaking thing was to find out that they took the donation money to the Children’s Miracle Network that was on the counter.”

According to Payne, the men also stole some Yeti cups and a sledgehammer.

“The fact that they stole a sledgehammer, a 12 pound sledgehammer, tells me that they’re going to smash in doors some other place,” said Payne.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact Atlanta Police.

