Police say 'hot lead' surfaces in murder of Clayton County teen News Police say 'hot lead' surfaces in murder of Clayton County teen A mother wants to know who murdered her 18-year-old daughter. Cherish Williams was hanging out with friends at Independence Park in Clayton County when she was robbed and killed.

- A mother wants to know who murdered her 18-year-old daughter. Cherish Williams was hanging out with friends at Independence Park in Clayton County when she was robbed and killed.

Cherish Williams had a bright future ahead of her. In a few months she’d graduate from high school, and was in the process of deciding which university to attend. But her life ended tragically New Year’s Eve night. Police said while sitting in a car, listening to music with friends, three robbers walked up to the car and shot and killed Cherish.

“I know it’s my daughter. I’ve cried. I’ve been angry but right now I’m so happy to find out we have a lead,” said Cherish’s mother, Robin Reid.

Tuesday morning police got a tip, and Reid hopes this is the lead they’ve waited for. “I’m feeling positive,” said Reid.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, Clayton County Police announced they had a “hot” lead, but couldn’t elaborate on what the lead was.

Major Kevin Roberts said Cherish’s death marks the fourth teen killed in Clayton County in just two months, and this case is a high priority for them. “Last year was tragic for the county and community,” said Major Roberts.

Reid feels maybe Cherish’s death will raise awareness. A GoFundMe page was created to help with the funeral expenses. Robin said right now her goal is to have whoever did this caught before Cherish is laid to rest on Saturday.

“Clayton County it has to change. And I think this happening so close to home and touching so many households, so many hearts it will change,” said Reid.

Police said they still need the community’s help in solving the case, saying someone could have the one piece to the puzzle detectives need. They’re asking if you know anything at all, no matter how small it seems, to call police.

RELATED: Police seek public's help in Clayton County teen's death