LIVE: Snowfall 'fairly likely' in north Georgia this weekend

- The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the potential for snow showers in parts of north and/or middle Georgia toward the end of the week.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the weather system in question was along the West Coast, producing rain and higher elevation snow.

As we monitor several computer forecast models, we are looking for the similarities between them to get an early idea of how things will evolve here in Georgia.

Our current expectation is that Friday morning may bring a few light bands of snow to the north Georgia mountains; otherwise, the rest of us will see some light rain.

It should be a relatively brief round of precipitation that would leave very light accumulations possible (less than 1") where it falls. By Friday afternoon, any precipitation - rain, snow, or otherwise - will move out.

A second wave of wintry weather could arrive Saturday morning, bringing a larger area of light snow that could impact the immediate metro Atlanta area.

It is very important to note that where the axis of moisture lines up is uncertain, so where you see snow on this map can move north and affect different areas, but the message from this and other models is: snow showers are fairly likely to fall in the FOX 5 viewing area, but not everyone will get snow (some areas will stay dry).

Both the North American Model (NAM) and the European model (EURO) indicate that accumulations would generally be an inch or less - but have different ideas on where those accumulations happen.

Please keep in mind the details will change in coming days. You are advised to use the most recent forecasts for planning purposes, as forecast accuracy improves the closer to the weather event we get.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will be monitoring the latest information and providing you with specifics on timing, amounts, and expected impacts over the next couple of days.

