Man wanted in Douglas County double shooting News Man wanted in Douglas County double shooting Authorities in Douglas County are on the hunt for a man the sheriff's office believes shot two people New Year's Day.

It happened in the 8000 block of Colquitt Street on Sunday afternoon. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Anthony McKinney shot two people in the unit there. Investigators said one of the victims was able to drive to the hospital. The condition of the first victim was not immediately known.

The second victim was found by deputies at the scene and was rushed to an area hospital. That person was listed in critical condition as of Monday evening after undergoing surgery.

Investigators are not sure what led to the shooting.

McKinney is considered armed and dangerous and investigators said he will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault once he is captured.

