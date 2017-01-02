Atlanta police searching for missing Grady Hospital patient

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing disabled woman who walked out of an Atlanta hospital with an unknown man.

Joyce Rucker, 61, was last seen walking towards an elevator at Grady Memorial Hospital around 11:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Authorities say Rucker was diagnosed with an altered mental state and dementia.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweat suit with a blue sweater and navy hat.

Anyone with information about Rucker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4235.