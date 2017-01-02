2 children killed, 3 adults hurt in Hall County crash

- Two young children were killed in a vehicle accident on Highway 60 in Hall County.

It happened around 1:50 p.m. on Sunday in Gainesville.

Police say a 4-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy were killed when the driver lost control, hit a tree and went down an embankment.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Sabrina McConnell, was injured and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Two other passengers, identified as John Wayne Gibbs III, 25, and Ashley Rose, 21, were also injured and taken to the hospital.

Authorities said charges have not been filed at this time.

