Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore points gun at trespassers

ATLANTA - Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore took to Instagram to share a message with three trespassers on her Atlanta property, “I will shoot and ask questions later, try me."
On Friday Moore posted security footage of a women and two men who she says had climbed over her fence.
I have a right to feel safe in my home and to protect myself. I don't care if I'm on TV. What if 3 strangers banged on your front door ...2 of them being grown men wearing dark clothing knowing they could only get to you by jumping fences or trespassing onto other properties and mine? There are home invasions, robberies, rapist...What if your children or loved ones were threatened this way? Anyone who is bold enough to commit a crime, endanger themselves and others needs to be punished. Please help me identify these people. $1000 reward email mooremanor2016@gmail.com #savage #YouDontWantThisWork
$1000 REWARD if you can identify any of these 3 individuals of criminally trespassed on my property yesterday. These are the first screenshots but my security is pulling the footage from other cameras. They climbed over a wall in order to circumvent my security gates and wall being bricked. Please email: mooremanor2016@gmail.com. They were driving a white car The female was recording on her phone the entire time. They told someone! Turn them in anonymously and if it leads to their arrest you will get $1000 each It is never ok to violate anyone this way. It is not funny. Men showing up at your door is an immediate threat. Things could have ended badly and all 3 will be criminally prosecuted. #nottoday #receipts #mooremanor
I'm pissed! 3 people knocked on my door a woman and 2 big grown men. They climbed the fence when they couldn't get through my security gates. They got what they came for I stay sitting on ready. if any crazy motherfuckers want to F with me u deserve what's behind these doors. #myhammersstayready #criminaltrespass #theytriedit