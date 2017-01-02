Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore points gun at trespassers

- Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore took to Instagram to share a message with three trespassers on her Atlanta property, “I will shoot and ask questions later, try me."

On Friday Moore posted security footage of a women and two men who she says had climbed over her fence.

“$1000 REWARD if you can identify any of these 3 individuals of criminally trespassed on my property yesterday. These are the first screenshots but my security is pulling the footage from other cameras.”

“I have a right to feel safe in my home and to protect myself. I don't care if I'm on TV… Anyone who is bold enough to commit a crime, endanger themselves and others needs to be punished.”