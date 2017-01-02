Monster Jam event at Georgia Dome rescheduled

- Due to the Atlanta Falcons making the playoffs, the Monster Jam event, scheduled for January 14th, has been rescheduled to 3:30 p.m. on March 5, 2017 at the Georgia Dome.

According to a release Monday from Feld Entertainment, all Monster Jam tickets purchases and pit passes for the January 7 event will be honored on the new date. The rescheduled Pit Party will take place on that day between noon and 2 p.m.

Customers unable to attend the rescheduled show are urged to contact your original point of purchase, the release said.

The Falcons's playoffs game is set for 4:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 against the highest remaining seed from the Jan. 7 and 8 games.

