Man found dead in SW Atlanta marks first homicide of 2017

- A man found dead on Broad Street in southwest Atlanta early Monday morning marks the city's first homicide of the year.

The body was located just before 7 a.m. An ambulance responded to the scene, but emergency workers were not able to revive the man. He was reportedly shot in the head.

Detectives closed off a section of the roadway between Mitchell Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to conduct an investigation.

Later that morning, the victim's friends gathered at the scene to honor the deceased man, who hasn't been identified.

The victim is described as being in his 40's and having lived on the street for several years.

It's unclear who discovered the body.

Authorities say they are reviewing surveillance video from area businesses as part of the investigation.

