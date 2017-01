- Atlanta authorities have identified a woman found dead in her Holly Road apartment on Saturday.

The Fulton County medical examiner says 47-year-old Julia McTure was strangled.

Investigators say her nine-year-old grandson, who lived with her, found the body.

So far, police have not said if there are any suspects in McTure’s death.

NEXT ARTICLE: 3 armed robbers sought in Clayton County teen's death