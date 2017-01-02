Heavy rain moving across Georgia

- It certainly has been a soggy start to 2017 with rain passing through the state over the past 24 hours. Now, another round is moving through with this one possibly bringing strong to severe thunderstorms into the state. So, far nothing major has happened, but the FOX 5 Storm Team continues to monitor the situation.

The rainy weather we have been experiencing all day will move out making way for a second, dynamic system to move into north Georgia. Approaching from the west, the storm could bring strong winds, heavy rain, and there is the possibility of tornadoes.

Update: Severe weather threat remains mainly south of I-20 tonight. Check in at 5pm on FOX 5 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/c1HW0FtaUG — David Chandley (@DChandleyFOX5) January 2, 2017

The good news is the system is expected to weaken as it moves across the state. But just because western and area south of the city are under a greater threat does not mean the rest of north Georgia should not pay attention to this potentially strong weather system.

The tornado threat is greatest well south of ATL, but it is not "0" here. Be weather aware tonight. pic.twitter.com/XnP7kGoeIV — David Chandley (@DChandleyFOX5) January 2, 2017

FOX 5 viewers in north Georgia will want to become weather aware around 8 p.m. as the storm approaches with the greatest impact expected to be between 9 and 11 p.m. bring strong to severe thunderstorms.

Heavy rain could lead to some localized flooding. Some areas south of the metro area that have already seen anywhere from one to 3 1/2 inches of rain over the weekend could pick up an additional one to two inches or more. As a result, a Flood Watch is posted across middle Georgia until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The rain will taper off overnight leaving some drizzle and mild to warm temperatures across the state.

Please review your safety plan with your family and know where you'll go if a warning is issued. Additionally, make sure you have a way to be alerted to warnings as they are issued - especially once you've gone to bed. A NOAA weather radio and the free FOX 5 Storm Team app are good options.

