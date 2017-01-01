3 armed robbers sought in Clayton County teen's death News 3 armed robbers sought in Clayton County teen's death Clayton County Police are searching for three armed robbers accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old student on New Year's Eve.

Police said the shooting happened at Independence Park shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday night.

The victim, Cherish Williams, was sitting in a car with two friends when the robbing trio approached. Officers said the men ordered the group out of the car before one of the criminals shot Williams. The men then ran away.

Williams' mother, Robin Reid, spoke with FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell Sunday.

She said her daughter was listening to music in the car with two friends who were in town from college. She said Williams was a senior at Mundy's Mill High School in Jonesboro.

"One [of the men] put a gun to her friend's head and one put a gun to my baby. Her phone went off because the music flipped. And they shot her," Reid said.

Reid also said Williams and her friends gave the men $50 before the gunfire.

"It was a senseless crime for $50. They got $50 and a life," Reid added.

Police said the male suspects are African American, but no other distinguishing characteristics have been provided.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770.477.3515.

Williams' family has set up a GoFund Me Account: gofundme.com/cherish-williams

